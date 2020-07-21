Workers deconstructing both sides of slip

Abseilers work on a large slip near Cromwell yesterday above State Highway 8. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Abseilers are scaling the large slip that hangs above State Highway 8 near Cromwell as work continues to secure the site and make it safe for motorists.

Work to clear the estimated 9000cum slip slowly making its way down the slope above the highway near the intersection with State Highway 8B and Deadmans Point bridge began almost immediately after it was noticed on July 14 and has continued since.

The complexity of the slip means multiple approaches have been employed to deal with it thus far.

Thick fog delayed work yesterday until about 11am.

NZ Transport Agency maintenance contract manager Mark Stewart said shipping containers were placed along the base of the slip on Friday, allowing two-way traffic to resume, with speed restrictions.

The slip was sluiced last week using two helicopters, removing loose material and enabling geotechnical advisers to get a closer look at the underlying material.

"Over the weekend we continued to monitor the slip closely and there was between 20 and 30cm movement at different points on the site," Mr Stewart said.

"We have now started deconstructing the slip on both the north and south sides.

"On the north side an excavator is completing track cutting and preparatory work to gain access to the northern edge of the slip."

From there it would remove some of the larger rocky material at the top and reduce the weight above the lower slope, he said.

"On the south side, abseilers have been placing airbags in established cracks and unstable rocks are now being dislodged."

Mr Stewart said the work would continue for several more weeks, so road users should continue to build in an extra 10 to 20 minutes in case traffic was delayed while rocks were safely being dislodged.

"We are constantly monitoring the slip to ensure that the road remains safe for people to use."

State Highway 8 connects Alexandra and Cromwell, through the Cromwell Gorge, and there is no detour route.

jared.morgan@odt.co.nz