Workers stay in cabins after wind incident

Caravans overturned and destroyed by the strong winds near Mount Pisa, upper Clutha valley, on Sunday. PHOTO: RAWAN SAADI

Seasonal workers at the Trophy Ridge cherry orchard, whose caravan accommodation was destroyed in a freak wind incident on Sunday, are staying in some cabins in the meantime.

At least eight caravans were destroyed in the isolated wind event at Mt Pisa which appeared to pick up the caravans and dump them on the ground, leaving damaged caravans strewn about, including three in a irrigation pond beside where they had been parked up.

The workers, who a source said were on working holiday visas, were set to move into the caravans on Sunday, but a decision was made to hold off until the wind died down. Subsequently the wind, which one person described as like "small tornadoes", gusted through.

It is not clear how many workers recently arrived or where the cabins they are staying in are.

A WorkSafe spokesman said it was not alerted about the incident.

He said WorkSafe did not consider caravans "suitable accommodation" for seasonal workers, but that its view on the matter was a guideline only and not enforceable.

WorkSafe highly recommended worker accommodation should be "soundly built from weatherproof materials", the spokesman said.

The owner of the orchard has not responded to requests for comment about the incident.

— Rawan Saadi