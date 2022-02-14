Monday, 14 February 2022

Covid in South: Most cases in resort, student isolating in Dunedin

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. Regions

    A breakdown of Covid-19 cases across the South has been released detailing where and how dense each outbreak of the virus is.

    The Southern District Health Board tonight revealed the number of total cases across the region, with 41 in Queenstown, four in Southland, three in Dunedin, two in Gore and a single case in Invercargill.

    There were 35 new cases identified today.

    A SDHB spokesman said a member of Dunedin’s student community was isolating and would be counted in tomorrow’s case numbers. Close contacts that have been identified were contacted today.

    In Invercargill, a staff member at an aged residential facility had tested positive for the virus. They were isolating at home and would be counted in tomorrow’s case numbers.

    All residents and their families had been notified. No residents were symptomatic and had all returned a negative RAT test.

    Close contacts were isolating and following public health advice.

    The SDHB continued to work with this facility for testing and support, he said.

    It did not share personal information about people who had tested positive unless there were compelling public health reasons to do so, he said.

    There are still no locations of interest in Dunedin.

    The spokesman said there could be many reasons why there were no identified locations of interest. People may not have gone out during their infectious period, all people at the locations were contacted, or it was classified as a low risk location of interest. 

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter