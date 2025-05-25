Crews respond to fires in Oamaru, Southland

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency crews are responding to two separate structure fires in the South this morning.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said an Oamaru crew was responding to a shed fire which was reported about 11.15am today.
Initial reports had been of a backyard fire, which appeared to have spread to a 3m by 5m shed, he said.
There were no reports of injury.
Earlier, two fire crews from Te Anau and Mossburn had been called to a small "smouldering" fire in the floor of a house in The Key, Southland at 11am today.
The spokesman said there were no reports of injuries and all occupants had been evacuated.