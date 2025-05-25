Crews respond to fires in Oamaru, Southland

Emergency crews are responding to two separate structure fires in the South this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said an Oamaru crew was responding to a shed fire which was reported about 11.15am today.

Initial reports had been of a backyard fire, which appeared to have spread to a 3m by 5m shed, he said.

There were no reports of injury.

Earlier, two fire crews from Te Anau and Mossburn had been called to a small "smouldering" fire in the floor of a house in The Key, Southland at 11am today.

The spokesman said there were no reports of injuries and all occupants had been evacuated.