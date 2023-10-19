Exhausted tramper found in Southland

Fiordland LandSAR put up an electronic repeater to help locate the tramper. Photo: NZ Police

A man reported missing has been found exhausted but unhurt after failing to meet up with two other trampers in northern Southland.

Police say the man set out on a solo walk between Upper Windley and Lower Windley huts yesterday with the intention of meeting his companions about 7pm, but encountered an impassable gorge along the river he was following.

The tramper was well equipped for a night out, but concerns increased when he failed to return to the designated rendezvous point this morning.

Southland police and LandSAR, with the assistance of a Southern Lakes Rescue Helicopter, took part in the search.

The man was found safe and uninjured, but exhausted, about 2.40pm today by the rescue helicopter.

The man set out on a solo walk between Upper Windley and Lower Windley huts and was spotted here by a rescue helicopter. Photo: NZ Police

With summer approaching, Police Search and Rescue said it was this incident was a timely reminder for people to take a personal beacon and a means of navigation with them when exploring the great outdoors.

Distress beacons could be hired from as little as $10 from many Department of Conservation Visitor Centres, outdoor tramping or hunting stores.

The AdventureSmart website provided safety information for a vast range of activities and the three safety codes to be aware of.

The water safety code, the boating safety code and the land safety code help people understand the basics they need to know before they undertake recreational activities.