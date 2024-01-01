Fireworks start NY Eve blazes in areas under ban

Some Queenstown residents’ new year celebrations started off with a bang when multiple properties were evacuated due to a fast-spreading blaze sparked by fireworks.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said crews from Arrowtown and Frankton were called to Lower Shotover about 11pm yesterday after reports of some bushes on fire.

Firefighters found the blaze which then started to spread to surrounding properties, prompting Fenz to evacuate residents as a precaution.

‘‘Fortunately, everything was dealt to before any structures were threatened.’’

The fire was believed to be caused by people lighting fireworks in the area, the spokeswoman said.

The fire was extinguished at 12.30am.

In Wānaka, crews were called to a bushfire on a hill about 11.15pm.

‘‘There were three separate fires, each 30x30 metres in size and believed to be caused by fireworks.

Eight fire appliances responded and two support vehicles attended.

The fire was deemed extinguished by 12.30am and was monitored throughout the night.

A fire investigator was back at the scene today.

At 11.45pm crews were called to a grass fire in Bannockburn.

‘‘Due to the high fire danger in the area, additional resources were called.

‘‘It was spreading quite quickly, and upon arrival we found a fire one hectare in size heading up a gully.’’

Crews from Cromwell, Clyde, Luggate and Tarras were called and two helicopters were placed on standby.

The helicopters were not needed and crews managed to get the fire contained by 12.30am and extinguished by 1.20am, the spokeswoman said.

All three blazes occurred in areas under a fire ban.

This all comes following Fenz "urging" Otago residents not to light fireworks to ring in the new year - historically a very busy night for firefighters.

Fenz community education manager Adrian Nacey said in past years they had seen people store fireworks bought for Guy Fawkes in November to light during the summer months.

‘‘New Year’s Eve and the summer months is not the time to be setting off fireworks — particularly with the approaching El Nino weather conditions that are forecast to bring hotter, drier and windier conditions in many parts of Aotearoa New Zealand.’’

The message seemed to not deter many New Year revellers, with crews around the South Island busy extinguishing significant blazes caused by fireworks.

In Canterbury, crews were called to a roof fire caused by fireworks in the Christchurch suburb of Hoon Hay early today, and to a 50m blaze in the town of Woodend which spread to a shed.

