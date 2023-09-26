Flood damage expected: Doc

The Sylvan bridge near Glenorchy was destroyed by last week’s floods. PHOTO: DOC

The Department of Conservation is expecting flood damage across conservation areas in Southland and Otago and is advising people to reconsider any back country travel.

A state of emergency was declared for Southland and parts of Otago after heavy rain caused flooding across the region.

Doc southern South Island operations director Aaron Fleming said it was too soon to know the extent of potential damage, but Doc expected a number of tracks, bridges and campsites could be impacted.

Doc staff had not yet been able to assess the damage across the network, but people should expect unstable land, swollen streams and rivers, and damage to visitor facilities.

"One area that we know has been impacted is the popular Lake Sylvan Track in Glenorchy.

"The Sylvan bridge was destroyed, and the bank eroded by the fast-flowing river, and trees were seen falling in high numbers along the track. The track is now inaccessible.

"We will have a better idea in the coming days and weeks, but right now we suggest people rethink any back country plans and not take any unnecessary risks."

— Staff reporter