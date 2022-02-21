Photo: Getty Images

The Southern District Health Board says all regions in its district now had confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The SDHB did not provide a breakdown of regional case numbers, but did say that Dunedin and Queenstown were now considered hotspots.

Latest locations of interest in South recorded by the Ministry of Health are:

• Close contact: Zephyr bar, 1 Searle Lane, Queenstown. Sunday, February 13 from 3am until 4am. Self-isolate for 7 days, test on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Monitor symptoms for 10 days. Test again if you feel unwell. Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.

Note: There were no locations of interest relating to the South posted on the Ministry's website on Sunday.

Announced on Saturday

• Close contact: Flight JQ299 Auckland to Queenstown, Sunday, February 13, 6:45pm-8:02pm. You are considered a close contact if you were in rows 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.

• Close contact: Flight NZ0600 Queenstown to Wellington, Thursday, February 10, 11:15am-12:15pm. You are considered a close contact if you were in rows 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.