Maternity strategy manager appointed

At the second time of asking, a project manager has been appointed to assist in the roll-out of the Southern District Health Board’s primary maternity strategy.

It was revealed in February that the board had failed to secure a project manager, a key position following an independent review of the troubled maternity strategy last year.

The review strongly criticised the SDHB for its project management for the programme, which it said "lacked the maturity required for a project of this scale".

A report be presented to the SDHB meeting today said a manager had now been recruited and started in her new role last month, on a one-year fixed-term contract.

The main item on the agenda of the new recruit will be the ongoing consultation on where primary birthing units should be sited in the Lakes and Central Otago areas.

SDHB chief executive Chris Fleming said that by early March more than 250 responses had been lodged through an online web, and a series of meetings had been held with local lead maternity carers and GPs.

Key issues highlighted by the consultation so far were the practicalities of maintaining 24/7 midwifery cover in the region, ensuring access to rapid transport such as helicopters, equity of travel times from all parts of the region, and future-proofing the board’s decision to ensure the needs of the regions growing population was met.

The board, in conjunction with the Central Lakes Locality Network, had begun to draw up a shortlist of possible sites, Mr Fleming said.

However, while the board had previously indicated it hoped to make decisions on the long-delayed location of primary birthing units, Covid-19 was likely to mean that process would be delayed.

