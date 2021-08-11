Wednesday, 11 August 2021

More wild weather set to hit South

    Strong winds and heavy rain are set to hit parts of the South tomorrow as some more heavy weather bears down on the country.

    MetService this morning issued heavy rain warnings for Fiordland and the West Coast, and strong wind warnings for many places, including inland Dunedin, Central Otago, Clutha and the Southern Lakes area.

    The forecaster says northwesterly gales could be severe in these areas at times, with gusts reaching 120 kmh, while Fiordland could expect 70mm to 90mm of rain.

    There are is also a heavy rain watch for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers, and a strong wind watch for North Otago and coastal Dunedin.

    Weatherwatch.co,nz says rain will hit the West Coast again at the weekend and the combined rainfall accumulation could pass 200mm in some areas, likely to be Fiordland and the southern half of Westland.

    Colder air will also see rain turn to snow in the mountains with heavy falls and up to one metre of snow possible between now and midnight Sunday.

