$62,000 in grants distributed

PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Waitaki District Council has awarded over $62,000 in its first round of community grants for 2025.

The grants apply to the biodiversity, community groups and creative communities sectors.

Council grant and awards subcommittee chairwoman councillor Rebecca Ryan said the committee was "thrilled" to receive many quality applications.

"It’s a great example of how much passion and pride people have for their communities in Waitaki — and for the environment — and heartening to see so many different people and groups stepping up to make a difference,"Cr Ryan said.

She said it was "always a challenge" to make decisions given many worthy initiatives across the district.

"We’ve done our best to support a wide range of projects that we hope will have real impact across the district."

The next funding round opens for Community Group grants in late July. The Waitaki Biodiversity Fund opens next week, while the Creative Communities Scheme applications open in mid-August.

— APL