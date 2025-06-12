Heavy rain in North Otago 'may approach warning level'

Photo: MetService

Forecasters have issued a heavy rain watch for North Otago this morning as a slow-moving front soaks the region.

MetService says North Otago has experienced persistent rain overnight and into this morning, with more on the way.

Downpours today will bring periods of heavy rain which "may approach warning criteria".

The watch was in place until 5pm this evening and may be upgraded to a warning.

Elsewhere, road snowfall warning are in place for the Crown Range and Lindis Pass.

Crown Range Road

Rain may turn to snow for a time early Thursday morning. Expect up to 1 cm to accumulate on the road above 1000 metres.

Lindis Pass (SH8)

Further snow may affect the road tonight and Thursday morning, with 1 to 3 cm settling on the road about the summit, and lesser amount down to 800 metres. - APL