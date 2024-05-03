A&P Show organiser dies

Katrina Kelly

The heart behind the North Otago and South Canterbury A&P shows has died.

Katrina Kelly, who was the secretary for both shows, died after falling ill while on a cruise to Europe with her husband.

South Canterbury A&P Association manager Reto Oswald said she was "the heart" and driving force of the association.

She had been involved with the show for about 12 years and was a very competent organiser of the event.

It was a great loss to the community and for both shows, he said.

When problems arose, she was the one who knuckled down and solved them.

"There’s not many people in New Zealand who can do what she did.

"She was a strong woman ... definitely a woman to remember.

"Not only was she a good person, she got on well with everyone."

It had always been a dream of Mrs Kelly’s to go to Europe, he said.

Mrs Kelly also worked as a co-ordinator for the North Otago Budget Advisory Service and as a financial mentor for Family Works North Otago.

As part of her work she organised the Death Cafe, a gathering to share information about the financial logistics of death with the public.