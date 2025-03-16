Ashcroft back in action

North Otago shooting guard Danyon Ashcroft has signed with the Otago Nuggets for the coming NBL season. PHOTO: ROSHAN UELESE

Danyon Ashcroft is back.

The 20-year-old North Otago basketballer has signed with the Otago Nuggets for the upcoming National Basketball League season.

He last played for the side in 2022 but injuries have kept him off the court for the past few years.

Ashcroft fractured his foot at the end of 2022 and underwent surgery at the start of the following year.

His 2023 season was derailed by an Achilles tear, but now he was back to full health and "feeling great".

He said it was good to be back with the Nuggets and hoped to learn as much as he could.

Having previously being in the squad gave him a good idea of what was required.

"Just understanding the level of competitiveness and professionalism."

Ashcroft featured in both the Nuggets’ preseason tournament matches in Greymouth last week.

He also donned the North Otago Penguins singlet at the Tupu League national tournament last year.

"That was awesome.

"The team was filled with a lot of guys I played with in high school and reps when I was still living in Oamaru, so it was good to team up with them again. "There’s a lot of history behind the Penguins so it was good to bring it back."

Ashcroft is not the only North Otago player to feature in this year’s NBL as fellow Penguin Max de Geest has signed with the Canterbury Rams, while former St Kevin’s College student and Otago Nugget Jack Andrew will play for the Taranaki Airs.

Otago opens their 2025 campaign against the Southland Sharks tonight in Dunedin.