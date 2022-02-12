Catering to the need

PHOTO: RUBY HEYWARD

Te Kaika hopes to vaccinate 500 people each day of its three-day drive-through vaccination clinic in Oamaru.

The clinic, located in the Scott’s Brewing Co car park, was one stop for Te Kaika, as it had already visited Milton and Balclutha as part of its tour around the southern region, Te Kaika project manager Ellery Fruean said.

Within half an hour of setting up on Thursday morning people were lining up in their cars, eager to get vaccinated as part of the Big Boost Week, Mr Fruean said.

This included Oamaru couple Elfy and Mike Mitchell (pictured) who were taking a cautious approach by getting their booster vaccinations.

"We don’t want to catch anything," Mr Mitchell said.

Held in conjunction with the Southern DHB, WellSouth and Oamaru’s Whitestone Family Practice, the clinic will run from 11am to 7pm today.