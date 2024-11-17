Consent with strict noise conditions

Lakeside Oamaru in Weston was granted a resource consent following a hearing in September. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

A Weston wedding venue which has operated since 2019 without consent has now gained the official tick but with strict noise conditions.

The Waitaki District Council granted Lakeside Oamaru resource consent for their wedding venue following a hearing in September when neighbours raised objections.

Lakeside Oamaru owners Miles and Rebecca Koberstein had been operating since 2019 without a resource consent.

They had sought to regularise the commercial operation on their property.

The hearing was chaired by councillor Jim Hopkins and Waitaki District Council planner Oliver Platts.

In a written decision, the consent report noted the venue is in a residential area.

Lakeside Oamaru will be allowed to breach residential noise limits in limited circumstances.

Noise from events was "one of the key adverse effects" from the proposal.

Four residents in the area fronted the hearing, two of whom had their names redacted from the decision.

Carolyn Kaye did not support the application.

She said nine properties had refused to give affected party approval and another four had taken "considerable time and effort" to write submissions and attend the hearing.

"What does it take to stop this events and functions business?" she asked.

"I deserve the same rights of living in a residential zone as all others."

She also said Mr Platts’ supporting report appeared "very biased in favour of the applicants".

Other submitters raised fears about the lake when alcohol was being served.

The commissioners granted conditional consent.

It means the venue will be limited in how they stage some functions.

Events allowed that breach residential area noise limits will be no more than 10 per year, with a limit of two per month. Those events will be no later than 10pm and all guests will have to be off the property by 11pm.

Events that breach allowable noise limits will be allowed only on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday. They will not be allowed on Sundays or public holidays.

Neighbours must also be notified at least a week in advance.

The consent also requires that a person with an alcohol manager’s certificate is on site.

Extra ablution facilities will also be required when events have more than 40 guests.

The district council has reserved the right to review the consent conditions within six months or if the applicants breach the conditions.