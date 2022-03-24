Digger on fire in North Otago paddock

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews are battling a forestry equipment fire in North Otago.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Aitchison Rd, near Georgetown, at 8.05am today after reports that machinery was on fire in a farm paddock.

A spokesman said crews from Duntroon and Oamaru and a tanker from Glenavy found a logging digger fully alight.

Crews were working to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was not near a forestry block, the spokesman said.

There were no injuries to report and it was too early to know the full extent of the damage, he said.

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz