Digger on fire in North Otago paddock

    By Kayla Hodge
    Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews are battling a forestry equipment fire in North Otago.

    Firefighters were called to the scene in Aitchison Rd, near Georgetown, at 8.05am today after reports that machinery was on fire in a farm paddock.

    A spokesman said crews from Duntroon and Oamaru and a tanker from Glenavy found a logging digger fully alight.

    Crews were working to extinguish the blaze.

    The fire was not near a forestry block, the spokesman said.

    There were no injuries to report and it was too early to know the full extent of the damage, he said.

