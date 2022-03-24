Digger on fire in North Otago paddock

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews are battling a forestry equipment fire in North Otago.
Firefighters were called to the scene in Aitchison Rd, near Georgetown, at 8.05am today after reports that machinery was on fire in a farm paddock.
A spokesman said crews from Duntroon and Oamaru and a tanker from Glenavy found a logging digger fully alight.
Crews were working to extinguish the blaze.
The fire was not near a forestry block, the spokesman said.
There were no injuries to report and it was too early to know the full extent of the damage, he said.