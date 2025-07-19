Kaikorai survive late surge to win Championship Shield

Kaikorai clinched a 46-41 win against Harbour to claim the Championship Shield at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon.

Harbour scored two late tries to create some late drama.

But Kaikorai set up their victory with two quick tries in the third quarter of the game.

They took a 22-17 lead into the halftime break.

Harbour had the ascendancy up front and dominated the scrums.

Kaikorai went wide at every opportunity, but it found more gaps through the middle ironically.

They crashed over for three tries.

Openside Slade McDowall had a dominant half and Ben Miller's tactical kicking helped put his side in good positions.

Harbour, for their part, blew too many attacking lineouts. The Hawks did not execute well in that phase.

But they struck early in the second to level the score. Centre Aleki Morris-Lome scored in the corner after the Hawks had been battering away at the line.

But Kaikorai replied immediately. Miller ghosted through a gap and, after several passes, fullback Charlie Breen dotted down.

Then Otago lock Will Tucker broke the line and flicked the ball to McDowall and angled his way to the corner.

The game looked done but Harbour rallied with two late tries to replacement winger Mone Samate-Palu.

Kaikorai 46

Slade McDowall 2, Henry Bell, Rawiri Martin, Charlie Breen, Lucas Casey tries, Ben Miller 5 con, 2 pen

Harbour 41

Mone Samate-Palu 2, Boston Hunt, Jeff Ikani, Aleki Morris-Lome, Toni Taufa, tries, Rique Miln 3 con, pen, Nathan Hastie con

Halftime: 22-17