Eclectic mix of exhibitions

Installation image of Audrey Baldwin’s ‘‘This Is Fine, Everything’s Fine’’. PHOTO: AUDREY BALDWIN

The Forrester Gallery has a full suite of fresh and exciting exhibitions on offer until September 1.

Alongside the Uplifting Art Auction, which provides an opportunity to raise much-needed funds for the gallery extension lift, Audrey Baldwin’s "This Is Fine, Everything’s Fine", MikiNobu Komatsu’s "Classic Aotearoa" and Fiona Frew’s "Rubbish Bodies", are now open.

Forrester Gallery visual arts curator Anna McLean said the current exhibitions "collectively offer a variety of mediums, intentions, and aspirations".

"This Is Fine, Everything’s Fine" takes aim at "grind culture", internalised capitalism and the challenges of living within a media-driven society.

Waimate Arcadia Theatre in ‘‘Classic Aotearoa’’ exhibition, by MikiNobu Komatsu. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The artist is a Zimbabwe-born, Christchurch-based multidisciplinary artist.

"Her work is thought-provoking, with playfulness and vibrant colours bound to excite," Ms McLean said.

MikiNobu Komatsu’s "Classic Aotearoa" showed New Zealand architecture through a photographer’s eye.

‘‘Rubbish Bodies’’ installation, by Fiona Frew. PHOTO: FIONA FREW

"His works in ‘Classic Aotearoa’ feature notable land and cityscapes in Aotearoa New Zealand ... The photographs reflect Komatsu’s ability to capture light and shadow to reveal the buildings themselves as the grand protagonists of his imagery."

"Rubbish Bodies" offers a glimpse into the everyday life of contemporary jewellery artist Fiona Frew in her local Kakanui environment, Ms McLean said.

"She provides a significant body of works that reflect the ‘foreign’ objects found on her daily walks through the area, collaborating with te Taiao, the natural world."

The exhibitions and auction run until September 1, followed by the Burns Memorial exhibition, curated by the Forrester educator Elizabeth King.