Many entries for memorial golf day

Nobby Roderick is looking forward to holding another memorial golf day for his son Tane who died in a road collision near Moeraki on Waitangi Day 2020. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

A golf day with special meaning is returning on the Sunday of Anzac weekend.

Tane Roderick died following a collision between a campervan, car and motorcycle at the turnoff to Moeraki Village on Waitangi Day 2020.

The following year his family organised a golf day at Waitoa Park Golf Club in his memory. More than 60 family members, friends, police and golfers took part.

Covid-19 restrictions prevented its repeat but Tane’s father Nobby has brought it back this year

The Waitoa Park club holds its annual tournament on Waitangi Day, so for its 2025 return they opted to hold it around the time of Tane’s birthday, April 28.

Mr Roderick said family members from the country and Australia will attend.

"It was such a success the last time. Everyone had a great time and they said let’s do it. The club said was all for it.

"It’ll be a very funny day, because most of the family is pretty funny so we’re looking forward to it."

They were "chocker" with entries and had 66 players entered this year.

"I could’ve got something like 80 but [the course] wouldn’t take the people."

Mr Roderick was a self-described "mad golfer" and said his son enjoyed the sport too.

"He wasn’t a bad golfer. I’d say he was probably about a 15 or 16 handicap.

"We used to have a bit of a challenge every time we bumped in to each other... we used to go and have a game."

The intersection where Tane was killed has since been upgraded with a turning bay on Hillgrove-Moeraki Rd which leads into Moeraki Village.

"Hopefully it works," Mr Roderick said.

"I think it’s been pretty good at the moment. No-one wants to lose their son and I hope no-one does."

The tournament tees off at noon a week on Sunday, and people are welcome to turn up from 11am.