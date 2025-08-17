Expanded fabric bazaar on track to raise $12,000

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The annual event was held in the Scottish Hall earlier this month.
Remaining stock was moved to the old Camerons building on Thames St where a pop-up was held, with fabric, wool, haberdashery and craft items all for sale.
Bazaar co-ordinator Claire Jelgersma said the initial two-day event was very successful.
"There was a constant busyness over the weekend.
While the total amount raised was still being counted, Mrs Jelgersma said it was expected to be about $12,000.
She was very grateful for the Oamaru community who supported the event and the Waitaki Boys’ High School prefects who helped with the heavy lifting as part of their community service.
Everything on offer was donated, with the money raised going towards providing swimming lessons and a swimming kit consisting of a towel, bag and goggles for children in need.
The Fabric Bazaar pop-up ends today.