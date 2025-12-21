Food project part of offerings

Posing with a pig they caught are (from left) Kōwhai Te Moananui Gamble, Kieja Parris, 16, and Tony Poni, 18. The rangatahi also learnt how to field dress all the meat to feed their whānau. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Diving for paua, catching wild game and learning traditional practices of gathering food and resources are all part of Te Pōhā, a leadership programme for Māori youth, a branch of Te Hā o Maru Health and Social Services’ broadening range of wellbeing offerings in the Waitaki District.

Te Hā o Maru chief executive Mani Malloy-Sharplin said the Otago Community Trust provided a $700,000 grant over three years to further their expansion of the leadership programme centred on "mahika kai", encompassing traditional practices of gathering food and resources.

"The rangatahi that attend Te Pōhā learn the many values of food sovereignty through mahika kai activities which informs their personal identity and strengthens the kāhui rakatira [group of leaders] for the next generation," Mr Malloy-Sharplin said.

Learning from the professionals how to tail lambs are (from left) Hēmi Carrol, 16, Harmony Robinson, 16, Tony Poni, 18, Kieja Parris, 16, and Kōwhai Te Moananui Gamble.

He said its new practice, Te Whare Koiora, which opened in February, grew out of need to fill a gap in primary healthcare.

"The practice was a result of findings in the Te Waka Hauora o Waitaki Health Futures mahi [work] we’ve been doing with Te Whatu Ora Wellsouth, and Te Rūnanga o Moeraki, which spelled out the clear disparities of the health service environment in the Waitaki.

"We’re proud that Te Whare Koiora provides a raft of solutions to the Waitaki community and provides holistic healthcare [hauora] and we have also set up a satellite clinic in Karitāne that operates on Mondays," he said.

Kowhai Te Moananui Gamble and Tony Poni, 18 with paua they caught diving at Moeraki.

In the Te Rūnanga o Moeraki annual report the service had tracked close to achieving its target — of about 100 new manuhiri [guests] per month— with 864 patients enrolled as of October 1, 2025.

Te Hā o Maru launched "Te Ama" in partnership with OPIT and Ngā Kete Mātauranga Pounamu in October to provide a new mental health service.

"Our Mōkihi Whānau team have supported a variety of whānau to achieving greater hauora outcomes and to walk a path to wellness," Mr Malloy-Sharplin said.

Te Hā o Maru also launched the Tīpuna Parenting programme, which operates bimonthly for young parents to learn traditional methods of parenting such as weaving a wahakura (traditional baby bassinet).