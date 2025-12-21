Council urges residents to be water wise

WDC water alert levels. IMAGE: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

As the summer months heat up, Waitaki District Council says being water wise will help everyone get clean, safe, drinking water.

"We know that hotter weather means increased water use and each water supply in Waitaki has its own water take consent conditions, and exceeding them comes with penalties paid for by the ratepayer," a WDC spokesperson said.

"With smart water use, the district can avoid reaching Level 1: Conserve Water," the spokesperson said.

"In past years these have been put in place as river levels drop, and water take nears the limit of council’s consent," the spokesperson said.

To avoid unnecessary water waste people can ensure they turn off taps properly and repair dripping taps, leaking pipes or toilet cisterns, the council advised.

Additional tips include turning taps off while shaving and brushing teeth and also using the dishwasher and washing machine only when they are full.

Limiting time in the shower, using a bucket to collect waste (grey) water from the shower, the washing machine or the sink to water plants with or use on the lawn, and using a bucket to wash the car can also be helpful to reduce water use.

This year the Waitaki District Council has launched a new Water Alert branding system.

"We’ve got five levels of water alerts, but hopefully we won’t need them," the spokesperson said.

— Allied Media