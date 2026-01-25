Fonterra extending organic business

North Otago farmers are being invited to go organic with Fonterra’s organic business now inviting applications from farmers in the South Island for the first time.

The new South Island recruitment of farmers interested in converting their farm operations, as well as existing organic farms, will initially focus on those located around Southland and up to Canterbury.

Anne Douglas, group director for Fonterra farm source, said the expansion into the South Island was another positive news story for the co-op.

"We already have a strong performing organic business but have more room for growth based on increasing demand from customers around the world.

"Our plan is to be able to process organic dairy products at our Stirling site from the 2028-29 season, with the recruitment process starting now to allow time for converting farmers to achieve organic certification."

Before work commences at Stirling to enable the segregated processing of organic milk, the co-op is looking to achieve minimum recruitment targets in the South Island that would ensure operational efficiencies.

Andrew Henderson, Fonterra’s general manager organics, said the co-op offered support for its shareholding farmers throughout their transition to organic.

"Our support package includes conversion incentives, advice, networking opportunities and linking farmers up with peers who can mentor them through the process.

"Organic farming might not be the right fit for all shareholders, but for those interested in converting it has the potential to unlock additional returns." — Allied Media