Athletes shine

North Otago Athletics Club won five medals at the South Island Colgate Games in Nelson last weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

While most school children were relaxing on holiday, a group of young North Otago athletes were competing at the South Island Colgate Games.

North Otago Athletics Club sent a team of 17 athletes ranging in age from 8 to 14 to the three-day event in Nelson last weekend.

In total, they won five medals to go along with a further 12 top-10 finishes.

Manase Oakes won gold in the boys grade 10 100m, setting a personal best (PB) of 13.67 seconds and also won silver in the 200m with a PB of 29.30sec.

Nadia Williams also won a gold medal in the girls grade 12 long jump with a new PB of 4.47m.

Stella Kawau won bronze in the girls grade 13 200m and set a PB of 27.18sec.

She then teamed up with Lucy Hoy, Piper Douglas and Ally Cuaresma to win bronze in the girls grade 13 4x100m relay.

North Otago Athletics chairperson Robyn Williams said it was an amazing weekend for the team and the club.

"It’s got a bit of a holiday feel to it as well. You’re there to be serious but [it is not all about winning].

"You’ve got your accolades but then you’ve got your kids who show perseverance and a bit of determination too. They might not always win or make the finals, but they just keep trying."

It was made easier by having a "great team".

"Everybody is so supportive — the parents are amazing, always helping each other out."

North Otago Athletics resume their weekly nights on the first Wednesday of February with give-it-a-go nights.

Anyone over the age of 6 was encouraged to come try out athletics, Williams said.