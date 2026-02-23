Union, Oamaru claim dominant victories

Union defeated Waitaki Boys’ by eight wickets, Oamaru beat St Kevin’s by six wickets, and Valley edged Albion in a high-scoring match in the 11th round of Borton Cup cricket.

At Waitaki Boys’, only Archie Haywood (36) and Luke Harrway (22) made scores of note, as the Union bowling attack dismissed Waitaki Boys’ for 112 in the 36th over.

Scott Kitto (two for 12), Blake White (two for 18), Brad Fleming (two for 19) and Liam Mavor (two for 25) all took a pair of wickets each.

Opening the batting, the Wilson brothers Logan (63) and Alex (26) 91-run partnership put the game out of reach for Waitaki Boys’, Union winning by eight wickets, finishing with 115 for two in the 17th over.

At Centennial Park Oval, Oamaru’s bowlers bowled St Kevin’s all out for just 57 in the 24th over. Asanka Gamlathge (four for three) and Hunter Wardle (two for 12) led the attack.

St Kevin’s reduced Oamaru to 24 for four in the ninth over, giving themselves an outside chance. However, Gamlathge (26 not out) and Luke Taylor (14 not out) guided Oamaru home, reaching 60 for four in 16 overs.

At the Outer Oval, Valley posted 312 for seven in 50 overs against Albion. Jack Price led with 107, supported by Glynn Cameron (30) and Ben Paton (38). Anthony Docherty struck 39 not out from 21 balls late in the innings.

Aneesh Bose (two for 61), Jacob Davies (two for 62) and Hayden Creedy (two for 67) shared the wickets.

Albion’s chase started well as Sabareesh Rameesh and Tom Squire (69 off 48) put on 117 for the second wicket. Rameesh steadied the innings, and when Jikku Joseph joined him at 184 for six in the 34th over, they added 73 runs to bring victory within reach. Rameesh was dismissed for 115, at 257 for seven in the 43rd over. Joseph (46) continued the fight, but Valley claimed the final three wickets to bowl Albion out for 291 in the 48th over — 21 runs short.

George Mavor (two for 31), Jack Cameron (two for 46), Price (two for 58) and Taine Stirling (two for 62) took the wickets.

— Scott Cameron