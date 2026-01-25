Extended eligibility period for awards

A new date for the Network Waitaki Sports Awards has been set as nominations opened this week.

The awards night will take place on Thursday, May 21, at the Waitaki Community Recreation Centre, a shift from the traditional March date.

The change has been made to align the Waitaki awards with the wider Otago sports awards calendar.

The eligibility period for the awards will cover 15 months, recognising achievements from January 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026.

From 2027 onward, the eligibility period will standardise to April 1-March 31, annually.

This year’s extended period ensures all success and contributions have an opportunity to be recognised throughout the transition.

The awards will again feature sportsman, sportswoman and overall sportsperson of the year awards along with team of the year and coach of the year awards.

The Denis Birtles Memorial services to sport award and Stewart Mitchell Award for official in sport are also up for grabs, as well as the award for an athlete with a disability.

Age-specific awards include male and female emerging talent, in which athletes must be in year 8 during the nomination period, junior sportswoman and sportsman of year, in which athletes must be 18 or younger during the nomination period, and masters athlete of the year in which athletes must be older than 50.

Sport Waitaki regional co-ordinator Sara Harding emphasised the importance of celebrating sport and active recreation within the community.

"The Network Waitaki Sports Awards provide an opportunity to celebrate the people who inspire us through their dedication, achievements, and leadership in sport and active recreation.

"Whether it’s a rising young star, an athlete at the top of their game, or a long-serving volunteer making a difference for their sport, these awards are about acknowledging the positive impact sport has across the Waitaki district.

"We encourage nominations across all sports, big or small, traditional or emerging. The awards recognise the full diversity of our sporting landscape in Waitaki and the people who help it thrive."

Nominations close at midnight on April 5. — Allied Media