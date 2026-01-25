Black Sticks beat Japan to set up thrilling final

The Black Sticks beat Japan 1-0 to qualify for the Summer of Hockey final this afternoon. PHOTO: HOCKEY NZ

It might feel like winter, but the Summer of Hockey is set for a thrilling finish this afternoon.

The return of international hockey to Dunedin for the first time in 19 years will culminate in a tournament final between the Black Sticks and the United States at the McMillan Centre at 4pm.

The New Zealanders qualified after pipping Japan 1-0 yesterday.

It was a virtual semifinal with both teams fighting for a place in the gold medal match against the unbeaten United States.

The Black Sticks held the advantage on goal difference, so a win or a draw would be enough to secure qualification, but conditions made nothing easy.

Dunedin delivered some of its toughest weather with sideways rain, strong winds and cold temperatures creating a gritty contest.

As expected, the match was a physical grind from the opening whistle as both teams battled hard to gain early momentum.

The first half was evenly contested but the Black Sticks created the better scoring chances.

Hannah Cotter was heavily involved, producing two powerful reverse-stick shots that were both brilliantly saved by the Japanese goalkeeper.

Rebecca Baker also came close, narrowly lifting her effort over the crossbar, but the match remained scoreless at halftime.

The second half followed a similar pattern with both teams generating opportunities but struggling to convert in difficult conditions.

The Black Sticks continued to apply pressure, finishing with almost double the number of goal-scoring opportunities and earning seven penalty corners compared to Japan’s three.

The breakthrough finally came from the final penalty corner of the game.

A well-worked variation saw the ball played back to the injector then swept across the face of goal, where Hannah Gravenall was perfectly positioned to tap it home.

The goal gave the Black Sticks a crucial 1-0 lead and valuable breathing room, knowing even a late equaliser would still see them through.

The defence held firm in the closing minutes, securing the win and confirming New Zealand’s place in the final.

Conditions appear likely to be on the poor side again this afternoon, but southern hockey fans might want to take this opportunity to see some international action lest they have to wait another 19 years.

- Hockey NZ