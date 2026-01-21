Black Sticks made to pay for late error

Black Sticks player Emma Rainey (right) controls the ball against Ashley Hoffman, of the United States, during their match in Dunedin tonight. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Abigail Tamer did not have any lions to quell - but she dashed the hopes of the Black Sticks tonight.

Tamer scored for the United States with less than four minutes remaining to seal a 2-1 win over New Zealand on the opening night of the Summer of Hockey tournament in Dunedin.

The Black Sticks had led 1-0 at halftime but the Americans equalised with a penalty stroke in the third quarter and grabbed the late winner against the run of play.

About 300 hardy fans turned out in breezy, drizzly conditions at the McMillan Centre to watch the first international hockey in Dunedin in 19 years.

The Americans – who, ironically, have been in camp in Dunedin longer than the Black Sticks – started the stronger team.

They ran a lot of their play through the energetic figure of Madeleine Zimmer in the middle, and found some easy space in the attacking half.

An early penalty corner gave the United States a sniff, but after it was retaken twice, Black Sticks goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon saved from Caroline Ramsey.

New Zealand’s best chance came after nine minutes when the ball was crossed in front of goal and Emelia Surridge flicked wide.

Hannah Cotter was combative and vigorous down the right, Casey Crowley looked calm and composed at the back, and the Black Sticks eventually started warming into their work.

After a scoreless first quarter, Sophia Gladieux had a good look for the US, but the Black Sticks found the first opening seven minutes into the second quarter.

It was a delightful move from a penalty corner, too.

The drag flicker passed off to Cotter, who buried the ball in the net.

Surridge looked a good shout to make it 2-0 a couple of minutes later but she could not quite get her stick to the ball.

Julia Gluyas, who alternated quarters in goal with star woman O’Hanlon, saved from a Tamer reverse shot, and the New Zealanders deserved their 1-0 lead at halftime.

A relatively pedestrian third quarter for the Black Sticks had two big moments, and neither was ideal.

Ramsey used her power to beat O’Hanlon from a penalty stroke for the equaliser, and a Black Sticks penalty corner fizzled out.

The early stages of the fourth quarter were also relatively quiet.

That was until 3min 40sec to go when, out of nowhere and from a sloppy New Zealand clearance, Tamer was wide open in the circle and smashed home the winner.

A late penalty corner gave the Black Sticks hope but it, like their evening, ended in frustration.

“Pretty patchy,’’ was Black Sticks coach Phil Burrows’ assessment of the game.

“I thought we had a poor start to the game but then we were really dominant in the second quarter, and I was hoping we could put a bit more out there.

“It’s always tight against the US but unfortunately they came out on top.’’

Burrows lamented the late error that led to the winning goal.

“I’m sure we’ll learn from that. Just a rushed decision that didn’t have to happen.”

Japan beat New Zealand A in the curtain-raiser.

The tournament continues tomorrow with Japan v USA in the early game followed by the Black Sticks playing their second-stringers.

