US edge NZ out in final

United States’ Meredith Sholder (left) and Black Stick Mezzy Surridge battle during the Summer of Hockey final at the McMillan Centre yesterday. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

You cannot rein in Abigail Tamer.

The United States forward struck first to guide her side to a 2-1 victory against the Black Sticks women yesterday.

The United States went through the Summer of Hockey tournament unbeaten and dazzled a dedicated crowd, who stuck it out through persistent rain at the McMillan Centre in Dunedin.

"That was a really exciting final match," Tamer said.

"This was our goal the entire tournament to make it to the final and then win the final match.

"For us to set our minds to something and to be able to come out like this — we’re very proud of our team and our performance this tournament."

Tamer praised Hockey New Zealand for putting the high-level tournament together — "everything’s been beautiful" — and having all the teams staying together at Knox College.

She did not even mind the rain.

"The rain kind of helps the turf."

It was an even opening quarter.

The Black Sticks won an early penalty corner, but it was dispatched by goalie Kelsey Bing.

The United States’ best chance came later in the first quarter when Ryleigh Heck almost scored but was denied by Grace O’Hanlon.

The United States struck first with less than two minutes left in the first half.

Tamer buried it to give the United States the lead.

The Black Sticks wasted no time after the break. Hannah Cotter scored in the opening two minutes to level the scores 1-1.

The United States won another late penalty corner, but the Black Sticks defended well to remove the threat.

New Zealand’s Liz Thompson goes low to flick the ball past a United States defender.

But the United States scored a beauty when Sophia Gladieux got on the end of a pass with nearly 2min left on the clock.

The visitors held a 2-1 lead at the break.

The Black Sticks defended the United States consecutive penalty corners nicely.

Late in the final quarter, Mezzy Surridge had a brilliant reverse into the circle that Britt Wang connected with.

But the goal was disappointingly scratched and the Black Sticks threw all they could at the final minutes.

"Pretty disappointed of course for the result," Black Sticks coach Phil Burrows said.

"It’s always tough when you do so well in the start and, you know, get a penalty strike and can’t put it away.

"I think we had enough opportunities to win the game, but again, I think they had probably better patches than we did.

"We had a clinical moment at the end to try and finish the corner and we just couldn’t do it, so definitely disappointed, but there’s good stuff out there."

New Zealand A beat Japan 1-0 in the bronze-medal game.

Summer of Hockey

The scores

United States 2

Abigail Tamer 28’, Sophia Gladieux 43’

New Zealand 1

Hannah Cotter 32’

Halftime: US 1-0