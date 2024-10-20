Flooding damage expected to cost more than $500,000

A slumped section of unstable Goodwood Rd. PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON

Some Waitaki District roads and at least half a million dollars of weather-related repairs are expected after flooding in early October.

Part of Goodwood Rd, near Robert Head, is closed in Waihemo, and the historic Dansey’s Pass is also compromised.

Waitaki District Council operations lead engineer Mark Renalson said weather-related repairs and cleanup costs — with estimates for repairs yet to be done — are expected to be at least $500,000.

"However, with damage to Goodwood Rd awaiting geotechnical investigation to determine a stabilising fix, we expect this figure to rise," Mr Renalson said this week.

The council would have to fund the first $100,000 from its operations budget due to the government’s new policy for funding such repairs.

Above that, the repair funding fix would be split 43/57% between the council and the NZ Transport Agency.

"Dansey's Pass will also be closed for up to two weeks, as a 200m section has been washed out on the Central Otago District Council side.

"Waitaki District Council will be making minor flood repairs on the Waitaki side during this time," Mr Renalson said.

Council water services manager Marty Pacey said some repairs to the council’s three water services, including stormwater, were expected to cost about $20,000.

"In part this is due to past water upgrades to our network, and we've needed to clear contaminated floodwater debris from places that experienced surcharging."