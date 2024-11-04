Hooked on fishing

REPORT & PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON

Standing proud after hauling in several salmon in quick succession are (from left) Fergus Kingan, 11, Harper Kingan, 10, and Zac Townsend, 10, all of Oamaru.

They were taking part in the 11th Waitaki Irrigators Take a Kid Fishing Day at Eckhold’s Pond at Peebles yesterday.

In an exciting morning, Fergus managed to hook a fish on his first cast and between them they had quite a few in the bag.

Their experience was common as excited families packed the pond edge hoping to get a fish on the line.

Up to 1000 families across the generations were giving youngsters active encouragement after gaining one of 200 limited entries for the fun fishing day.

All up, 450 salmon were specially released courtesy of the Waitaki Irrigators Collective, giving the novice fishers at least a chance.

The odd eel was also hauled in.

Co-organiser and owner Sonya Eckhold estimated between 800 and 1000 had turned out for the event and said it was great to see.

Their intention in founding the annual event was about providing an opportunity for families to have a day out which was free, she said.

And on a calm late spring Sunday morning, what could be more relaxing?

"It’s a great day out and a great day that everyone can come out and be a family.

"It’s no cost — it’s all sponsored," Mrs Eckhold said.

The North Otago community had again came out generously.

"It’s great because everyone just pitches in."

Mrs Eckhold said 45 local sponsors and many volunteers helped make it a special day, with every entrant receiving a goodie bag, sausages off the barbecue and prizes at the end.