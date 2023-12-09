New campaign tagline chosen

In behind the new message in the Waitaki Road Safety drinking, don't drive campaign are, from left, Hato Hone St John's Josh Tait, Fire and Emergency New Zealand representative Tane Rogers and Senior Constable Howard Jackson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"Have none for the road" has been chosen as the catchphrase for the Waitaki Road Safety drinking, don’t drive campaign.

A competition was launched in October by the Road Safety group to find a punchy few words warning of the dangers of drink-driving.

There was a strong response from the community with more than 200 entries.

Some agencies judged all the entries and came up with the catchy winner — "have none for the road".

Alcohol contributed to 12% of Waitaki’s deaths and serious injury crashes from 2018 to 2022.

The next stage of the campaign has already begun with advertisements across the Waitaki district using the new tagline.

There will also be advertising in Waitaki’s bars and restaurants over the summer to ensure everyone gets the message to make good decisions and stay safe.

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, received $500 worth of prizes.

Other catchphrases which came into consideration were: who’s your zero hero; be a zero hero; raise a glass, plan ahead; and booze or cruise, choose wisely.