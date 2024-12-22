Nitrates at acceptable level after blending

Glenavy School pupils Lexi Tukaki (9, left) and Ella Manna (9) fill up their new water bottles last week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Residents in Glenavy are now able to drink their tap water freely.

The Waimate District Council announced on Wednesday the nitrate levels in the Lower Waihao Rural Water Scheme were at an acceptable level.

A sample taken on December 11 showed nitrate levels at 26.3mg per litre when tested this week, well below the 50mg-per-litre maximum allowed value.

The council blended the Lower Waihao water supply with another supply from the Waitaki River, which reduced the nitrate levels, asset group manager Dan Mitchell said.

"The temporary take setup from the Waitaki River is likely to be in place for a number of months while plans are finalised for a more permanent solution for a water take in a different location."

The alternative water tanks already in place would continue to be topped up for "the next few months" to make sure safe water was available in the event of another surge or spike in nitrates, he said.

"There’s always a risk that an intense rainfall session could cause a spike in nitrate levels."

A denitrification plant is still slated to be built.

But the council was still reviewing "several options" — more than a year down the track.

It was also reviewing two more through a technical report, Mr Mitchell said.

"Once completed, the preferred methodology for nitrate removal will need to be consented through [Environment Canterbury].

"This is expected to be a complex process given the potential effects on the receiving environment."

It hoped to apply for resource consent by the end of February.

The council held a public meeting at the Glenavy Hall last night on the issue.

Mr Mitchell presented alongside Waimate Mayor Craig Rowley, councillor Lisa Small and chief executive Stuart Duncan.