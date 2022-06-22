North Otago pursuit ends with dog bite and arrest

Photo: ODT files

A police pursuit that started south of Oamaru this afternoon ended with a bite from a police dog and an arrest.

About 3pm, police arrested a 32-year-old Timaru man in Kakanui. He had warrants for his arrest and had allegedly breached bail conditions, failing to return to Christchurch men's prison, after being released on compassionate grounds to attend a funeral.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said the man was spotted by police this afternoon in the Waianakarua area, driving a Holden Colorado ute which had been reported stolen from an Oamaru property yesterday.

The man failed to stop for police, and was followed to Maheno-Kakanui Rd, where he dodged road spikes.

The vehicle was eventually stopped by road spikes in Kakanui, north of the bridge, and the man fled from police on foot to a private property.

A police dog tracked the man and managed to apprehend him, Sgt Woodbridge said.

‘‘He was bitten by the police dog and was taken into custody."

During a search of the stolen vehicle, police found an imitation firearm, a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition, knives and drugs.

The man was being treated at Oamaru Hospital for the dog bite, and would appear in Timaru District Court tomorrow morning, Sgt Woodbridge said.

The armed offenders squad and the dog squad from Dunedin assisted Oamaru police in the arrest.

