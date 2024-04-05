Otago man missing after going overboard from fishing vessel

Jason Hollows. Photo: NZ Police

The fisherman who went overboard from a vessel off the Hawke’s Bay coast on Monday was from North Otago, police say.

He is 54-year-old Jason Hollows, of Hampden, police said.

Police were continuing to investigate what happened and had met with his whānau to update them on search and investigation efforts.

The vessel had been searched and the crew members all been spoken to.

Further searches are still to be considered.

On Wednesday Maritime New Zealand put on hold a search and rescue mission for Mr Hollows.

He was reported missing from the Pacific Challenger vessel before 9pm on Monday night, 11 kilometres offshore of Waimārama.