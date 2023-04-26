Sawn-off rifle, drugs found after speeding car stopped

Two men are in custody after police found a sawn-off rifle and illicit substances in their car south of Oamaru this afternoon.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said a Dunedin road police team and Oamaru police stopped a driver for speeding at the Gull Maheno Service Station about 2pm.

Police had a search warrant for the vehicle and found a sawn-off .22 calibre rifle and methamphetamine and cannabis utensils inside, Sgt Woodbridge said.

Initially, members of the armed offenders squad were on standby but were later called off after the pair - a 29-year-old and a 40-year-old - were taken into custody.

"They put my staff and members of the public at risk . . . it’s quite concerning," Sgt Woodbridge said.

An investigation is ongoing.

