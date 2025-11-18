New apprentices steaming for railway mentoring

Oamaru Steam and Rail Society veteran (centre) John Paul and graduates of the mentor programme Dion Voyce (left) and Ashok Ormandy work on one of the society’s trains. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Seven new apprentices will take part in the Oamaru Steam and Rail Society’s successful education and mentoring programme.

Steam and Rail general manager Harry Andrew said the candidates, aged 14-18 years old, were recommended by schools or Corrections.

"Many of them might struggle with reading or writing or ADHD.

"Even though you're training them to be guards and drivers you're also helping them with their social skills and keeping them out of trouble.

"One of our guys, he’s dramatically changed. His parents and grandparents here in Oamaru can't believe what he's like now.

"I don’t know what the railway does to them, but it turns them around," Mr Andrew said.

The apprentices work two days a week at the society’s workshop to learn skills such as welding, cutting steel with gas, train maintenance and reassembling train gear. Society members also helped candidates with their educational goals and career aspirations.

Mr Andrew said he was happy with the mentees’ achievements.

"I’m very chuffed with them and I'm chuffed with the members that help too.

"We have one guy, Luke Paisley, he’s tops. He started when he was 13 and now he’s 27 and a fully qualified engineer and running his own business.

"We have another guy who has qualified as a steam driver level 4 and we’re hoping he will qualify for the Mayoral TaskForce For Jobs to get employment too," he said.

The society was founded in 1985 and was formed by volunteers to preserve and operate locomotives and a portion of the former New Zealand Railways yard in Oamaru's Historic Precinct.

