Society calls for new members

Oamaru Performing Arts Society life members (from left) Margaret Newlands, Joy Riddell, Rosemary Zwies, Cliff Wilson (receiving the award on behalf of his wife Pauline Wilson) and Carol Selfe. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Oamaru Performing Arts Society has honoured six life members with over a 100 years of combined service as it searches for new volunteers to help keep the group going.

In its 86th year, the society runs the Performing Arts Festival at the Oamaru Opera House which comprises different disciplines including Highland dancing, tap, ballet, vocal and instrumental, speech and drama, as well as musical theatre.

At the society’s recent annual meeting a presentation ceremony was held to honour and present life membership awards to six members: Margaret Newlands, Joy Riddell, Rosemary Zwies, Pauline Wilson, Carol Selfe and a posthumous life membership awarded to Marlene McKerrow.

Society president Linda Borrie said the life members were the "backbone" of the performing arts.

"The time, commitment and hours of work these ladies have put into our organisation is simply outstanding.

"Our competitions could not have continued to run without the dedication, knowledge and years of service these ladies have put in over the countless years they have all been involved, collectively over 100 years," she said.

However, Mrs Borrie said the festival was in danger due to an ageing committee and a lack of new volunteers.

"The average age of our committee members is about 70 and the threat is the event may not be able to run in the future because we don’t have any new members coming through.

"The current committee is made up of around 15 very active members but for many it is time to step back after contributing extensively to the organisation," she said.

The festival was funded through grants from Waitaki District Creative Communities and the Waitaki District Community Group, it had the support from teachers and parents.

Mrs Borrie said it was time for new members to join, continuing the legacy that had been established over many years.

The Performing Arts Festival is held on the third weekend in May over three to four days every year at the Oamaru Opera House.

It attracts over 300 entries from all over New Zealand, with competitors ranging in age from 5 through to open sections for adults.

Each year competitors have the opportunity to compete for a nomination in the New Zealand Performing Arts Young Performer of the Year competition, Mrs Borrie said.

For more information: oamaruperformingarts@gmail.com