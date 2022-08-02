Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Updated 7.51 pm

Two critically hurt in Oamaru crash

    By Oscar Francis
    Emergency services at the scene tonight. PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN
    Two people have been critically hurt after a car rolled in Oamaru.

    A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash in Ardgowan Rd, between Homestead and Redcastle Rds, about 6.30pm today. 

    Two people suffered critical injuries and two helicopters were sent to the scene.

    Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John were attending. 

    The road has been closed at both ends, with diversions in place.

    Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

    The serious crash unit has been notified. 

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

