Two escape injury in Oamaru crash

Two people escaped injury after a two-vehicle crash in Oamaru this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene, at the intersection of Thames Highway and Orwell St, about 2.05pm.

The driver of one of the vehicles tried to cross the highway from the eastern side of Orwell St and collided with a southbound vehicle, Constable Rory McGeown, of Oamaru, said.

The drivers, a male and female, were the sole occupants of each vehicle.

Both were uninjured.

The female driver was assessed by St John staff at the scene, before she was taken home by her daughter.

Both vehicles suffered minor damage.