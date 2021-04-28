Warning over drone use in Kakanui

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Ongoing complaints about a drone being flown in Kakanui have sparked a police warning.
Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police received complaints at 7.25pm on Tuesday of a drone flying over properties in the area.
Drone operators needed to remember that they needed permission to fly over private properties, he said.
If they did not follow the rules, they could be fined or have their drone confiscated.