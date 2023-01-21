12ha destroyed in Long Gully as fire burns overnight

PHOTO: FIRE AND EMERGENCY NEW ZEALAND

Fire crews work to dampen hotspots at Long Gully, on Skippers Rd, after a fire had destroyed 12ha of land by yesterday.

The fire started near Arthurs Point on Thursday night.

At its peak, six helicopters were brought in, along with ground crews from the Arrowtown and Queenstown Volunteer Fire Brigades.

PHOTO: FIRE AND EMERGENCY NEW ZEALAND

It took hold in retired high country farmland, containing a large area of dead wilding pines.

Yesterday morning, three helicopters and four ground crews returned to the area, managing to contain the blaze by 1pm, but they were continuing to dampen down hot spots.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has closed five mountain biking trails in the area — the Skippers Pack Trail, the Coronet Loop, below Greengate Saddle, the Pack Track, Sack Trail and Atley’s Terrace Track. Skippers Rd also remains closed.