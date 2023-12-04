Come on in ...

PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Enjoying their first summer dunk at the Arrowtown Memorial Pool on Saturday are (from left) Estelle Percasky, 6, Eva Hoy, 9, and Amelia Hoy, 9, all of Arrowtown.

The heated outdoor pool opened for the season with a community fun day, which included a sausage sizzle courtesy of the Arrowtown Volunteer Fire Brigade.

The pool will be open daily until March 1, from 11am and 6pm. However, it will close at 5pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.