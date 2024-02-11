Councillor frustrated by 'taxi pollution'

‘Scab cabs’ have taken over shared space in Queenstown’s upgraded CBD, using it as a pseudo taxi rank. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

A Queenstown councillor says council will be cracking down on ‘scab cabbies’ who’ve created their own rank at Lower Beach St.

Last month, Mountain Scene noted the idea behind the lengthy and expensive Queenstown CBD streetscaping project was to improve pedestrian-friendly areas that could be ‘shared’ with slow-moving vehicles, not cabs waiting to pick up passengers.

Lately, though, Lower Beach St’s become a de facto rank for various scab cabs, particularly those branded ‘Otago Cabs’.

Long-time councillor Craig ‘Ferg’ Ferguson says he was shocked after dining in the CBD with his wife in the new year to find what he calls "taxi pollution" everywhere.

"You don’t spend millions of dollars to end up with that result - you’re taking ‘shared space’ a bit too far, I think.

"It was even mind-boggling to see one parked up in a park by Wilkinsons Pharmacy, which is really needed by people who want to get in there in a hurry."

Ferguson says he followed up with council staffers and was told they’re looking to install CCTV cameras to monitor the areas, and send staff down to enforce, if required.

However, that doesn’t seem to be having any impact yet.

Ferguson: "It absolutely frustrates me.

"I’d just like to think enforcement will get down there more often; they tell me they have been down there, and I take them at their word, but maybe we just need to hammer it a bit harder, that’snot what we want down there."