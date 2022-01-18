Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Driver responsible for Arrowtown teen's death lodges appeal

    By Guy Williams
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Tully Robinson (left) leaving after an earlier court appearance in Queenstown. Photo: George Heard
    Tully Robinson (left) leaving after an earlier court appearance in Queenstown. Photo: George Heard/NZH
    The woman responsible for the death of Arrowtown teenager Allanah Walker is appealing her sentence.

    Allanah Walker. PHOTO: WALKER FAMILY
    Allanah Walker. PHOTO: WALKER FAMILY
    Tully Robinson (22), of Queenstown, was speeding, driving on the wrong side of the road, texting while driving and affected by alcohol when her vehicle collided head-on with a car driven by Allanah’s boyfriend, Astin Caldwell, near Arrowtown on August 22, 2020.

    Allanah was killed instantly and Mr Caldwell seriously injured.

    Robinson’s application for a discharge without conviction was dismissed by Judge John Brandts-Giesen in the Queenstown District Court on December 7.

    She was convicted and sentenced to home detention for four and a-half months, banned from driving for 18 months, and ordered to pay $20,000 to Mr Caldwell and $15,000 to Allanah’s mother as reparation for emotional harm.

    She was also ordered to complete a driving improvement course.

    Robinson had earlier admitted charges of aggravated careless driving causing Allanah’s death and aggravated careless driving causing injury to Mr Caldwell.

    A nominal hearing date for her appeal has been set down for February 3 in the Invercargill High Court.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter