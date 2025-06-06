Friday, 6 June 2025

Queenstown restaurant in top 100 in world

    Vaughan Mabee
    Amisfield executive chef Vaughan Mabee.
    Queenstown fine dining restaurant Amisfield has been named in the top 100 restaurants in the world.

    The Lake Hayes establishment is the first New Zealand restaurant to make the extended 51-100 list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants.

    The restaurant and winery placed 99th on the list of the world's culinary elite.

    The accolade follows Amistice being named the third best international restaurant in the world in Food & Wine magazine's Global Tastemakers Awards.

    Amisfield restaurant near Arrowtown has been named restaurant of the year by Cuisine. PHOTOS:...
    Amisfield restaurant near Arrowtown has been named the third best international restaurant of the year by Food & Wine magazine. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Executive chef Vaughan Mabee said being named on the list was an “extraordinary milestone—not just for us, but for New Zealand and Oceania’s broader culinary community".

    “This recognition is about so much more than one restaurant. It’s a win for our whole country—for our producers, our winemakers, our hunters and our stories.

    "We’ve always believed that the bottom of the world has something to say. Now the world is listening.” - APL

     

