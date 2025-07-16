Brussels sprout, leek and bacon spaghetti

Photo: Simon Lambert

Prep time 10min

Cooking time

12-15 min

Skill easy

Ingredients

400g dried spaghetti (100g per serving)

1 Tbsp olive oil

100g bacon, sliced thinly

200g leek, sliced thinly

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp butter

350g Brussels sprouts, sliced thinly

1 tsp fresh rosemary leaves, chopped finely

Pinch chilli flakes

Squeeze of lemon

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper

50g freshly grated parmesan cheese

Extra virgin olive oil to serve

Method

Bring a large saucepan of heavily salted water to the boil. Add the spaghetti and cook until just al dente (tender). Check the cooking times on the packet.

Meanwhile, start cooking your sauce. Heat a large fry pan over moderate heat.

Add the oil and bacon and saute for 2 minutes.

Add the leek and garlic, stir to coat in the bacon fat. Cook for 2 minutes.

Add the butter, Brussels sprouts, rosemary and chilli, stirring often until the Brussels sprouts soften a little but still have a little crunch and take on the great flavours from the pan.

Check the spaghetti. As soon as it is ready, using tongs, drag the spaghetti from the pot to the fry pan. Do not throw away the cooking water!

Sprinkle over a little salt and plenty of cracked pepper. Add half of the parmesan cheese and toss to combine.

If the pasta is looking dry, add enough pasta water to loosen up the sauce. You are wanting a glossy, creamy sheen to the spaghetti and vegetables.

Serve with the remaining parmesan and generous drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.