Cooking with intention

Winter is here, and that means long, quiet days indoors. Recently, I’ve been spending most Sunday afternoons in the kitchen, making slower, more restful dishes. The kind you can leave simmering for hours while you curl up on the couch, getting up every now and then to stir and smell the deepening flavour. This is one of my favourite ways to cook; slowly, with intention and care.

Taking your time while cooking brings a deep sense of satisfaction. Kneading dough by hand, tasting and seasoning and tasting again; these tactile motions connect you to your food far more than rushing to throw together a meal. They anchor us to the present, commanding our senses with smell, sight and taste.

Cooking intentionally makes sense especially during this time of year. Winter is a period of rest and renewal for the earth; it feels natural to mirror this seasonal rhythm while cooking.

One of the ways I like to honour this is by sharing kai with my loved ones. Gathering together brings a sense of comfort and community that is essential to surviving the cold winter months. When I was a kid, I remember my parents dragging me to a friend’s house for a potluck. I was dead set against going, but oh, how my tune changed once I arrived. They had chicken nibbles! And chips! And a bonfire with marshmallows!

Now as a tertiary student, potlucks remain a staple in my life — and winter is ideal potluck weather. With higher bills and tight budgets, potlucks are a great way to come together while sharing the financial load. They lighten the burden of hosting and unfailingly produce leftovers to be enjoyed the next day. They’re also just a great way to try new food!

The recipes I’ve developed are delicious on their own but are designed to come together as sliders for a potluck. While they can be prepped ahead of time and assembled on the day, my hope is that you set aside a rainy afternoon to make them.

Put on a silly apron, play your favourite music and take the time to knead the dinner rolls by hand. Look through the oven door as they expand to burnished, fluffy clouds; the spring of bread expanding will always fill me with a childlike wonder. Don’t stray from the stove while the onions caramelise. Let the oven (this time cooking mushrooms) warm your legs, stir patiently, watch. Notice how they soften and dissolve, how their scent transforms from sharp and astringent to a tantalising savoury, jammy sweetness, how the colour deepens in the last 15 minutes. Save the herbs for last — they will refresh you — then toss the slaw carefully with your hands until the olive oil coats every leaf.

Most importantly, cook with intention, and cook to share.

Fluffy dinner rolls

Serves 6 (makes 12 rolls)

Prep time 2hr

Cooking time 30min

Tangzhong:

85ml milk

20g flour

Dough:

10g active dried yeast

180ml milk, lukewarm

30g white sugar

430g high-grade/bread flour

30g butter, softened

5g salt

2 eggs

Flaky salt, to garnish

Method

Combine the tangzhong ingredients together in a small saucepan and cook over medium-low heat, whisking constantly, until it becomes a smooth, sticky paste. Scrape tangzhong into a small bowl and set aside to cool.

Lightly whisk together the yeast and milk with a pinch of the sugar in a large bowl and leave to sit in a warm place for 10 minutes until frothy.

Add the remaining sugar and the tangzhong, flour, butter, salt and one egg to the yeast mixture. Mix the dough together until it forms a sticky ball, then tip out on to a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth, at least 10 minutes.

Place the dough into a large, oiled bowl, cover with a damp tea towel, and leave to rest in a warm place until doubled in size, about one hour.

Preheat the oven to 200°C and grease a 30x20cm tray.

Punch down the dough and knead to remove all the air bubbles. Divide into 12 equal pieces (70g each) and form into smooth balls. Arrange dough balls on the prepared oven tray, 2cm apart. Cover with a damp tea towel and leave to rest again in a warm place until doubled in size, about 20-30 minutes.

Whisk the remaining egg in a small bowl and brush evenly over the rolls. Sprinkle with flaky salt and bake until dark brown and well risen, about 15 minutes (or until internal temp reaches 88°C). Remove from pan and cool on a wire rack for 20 minutes.

See slaw recipe for slider assembly instructions.

Alternatively, serve with soup or stew, use to soak up the juices from a roast chicken, for sandwiches, as a breakfast bread, or even to make French toast.

This recipe is inspired by my late Nana Jo. She was a whizz in the kitchen, always cooking up a storm whenever we visited. Her pulled pork was at the centre of many a family gathering and has become a symbol of her welcoming generosity. Here I’ve swapped pork for mushrooms, keeping the spirit of her recipe while adapting it to be a little more environmentally conscious. Caramelising the onions brings a deep sweetness that complements the earthiness of the mushrooms.

Serves 6

Cooking time 45min

Mushrooms

2 Tbsp neutral oil

3 onions, thinly sliced

1kg mixed mushrooms, torn into 2cm chunks (see note)

50g butter, melted

2 Tbsp soy sauce

2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

5 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp finely chopped thyme

1 tsp finely chopped rosemary

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp chilli powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line a large oven tray with baking paper.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan over low heat. Place the onions in the pan with a pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until deep brown, soft, and caramelised, about 45 minutes. Set aside.

Toss mushrooms in a large bowl with all remaining ingredients. Place on the prepared tray in an even layer, then bake for 20-30 minutes, or until golden brown and fragrant.

Combine the mushrooms and caramelised onions in a medium bowl.

See slaw recipe for slider assembly instructions.

Alternatively, serve with steamed vegetables and rice, in pita bread with hummus, slaw and pickles, as a vegetarian pie filling, or on loaded baked potatoes for a gluten-free dinner option.

Note: Any combination of mushroom works; I like a mix of brown, white and oyster mushrooms for varied colour and texture.

This slaw is great for using up forgotten veggies in the back of the fridge. Throw whatever you’d like in there; I’ve used lettuce, fennel, celery and spring onions before with great success, but any crunchy winter veg would work. Try beetroot, carrot and silverbeet for a more colourful slaw, or keep it classic with green cabbage. As long as you include a generous pile of herbs and plenty of lemon, it’ll turn out great.

Serves 6

Cooking time 5min

Ingredients

5 cups thinly sliced vegetables (e.g. cabbage, lettuce, celery, carrots, silverbeet, kale, fennel bulb or beetroot)

3 heaping handfuls of roughly chopped fresh herbs (one or any combination of the following: parsley, coriander, mint, dill)

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp white sugar

1 tsp salt

Method

Toss all ingredients together, taste, and adjust seasoning if desired.

To assemble sliders: spread a dollop of your favourite mayo on to a fluffy dinner roll. Pile on the caramelised onion torn mushrooms and bright herby slaw, top with pickled onions, and enjoy.

Alternatively, serve alongside pasta, soup or a hearty stew to brighten up the meal, as a sandwich filling or alongside a simple bangers and mash.