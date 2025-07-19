Getting loose in the kitchen

PHOTO: LOVE FOOD HATE WASTE

Plastic Free July is the perfect time to press pause and rethink how we shop, store, and use food. One of the most effective places to start is our own kitchen, and small changes really do add up, especially when they help reduce both single-use plastic and food waste.

Simple swaps like choosing loose produce over pre-packaged, or using beeswax wraps instead of cling film can make a big difference. Cutting back on single-use plastic and reducing food waste often go hand in hand and nowhere is that more obvious than in our snack habits.

Most store-bought snacks come wrapped in plastic, portioned for convenience but piling up in the bin by the end of the week. The good news? There are plenty of easy snacks you can make at home and they’re often cheaper, healthier, and more fun too.

Let’s start with a classic, popcorn. It’s one of the easiest and most affordable plastic-free snacks. Buy kernels from the bulk bins or supermarket pick-and-mix drawers, then pop them on the stovetop or in an air-popper. Keep it simple with salt and oil, or mix things up with cinnamon, smoked paprika, flavoured salts, herbs, or sweet-and-salty combos.

If you’ve got overripe bananas, don’t toss them, turn them into no-bake banana oat bites. Just mash two bananas with two cups of rolled oats, four tablespoons of nut butter, a sprinkle of cinnamon, and your favourite add-ins like sunflower seeds, raisins, or chopped nuts. Roll into balls and chill. Perfect for lunchboxes or grab-and-go snacks.

Homemade hummus is another winner. Blend a can of chickpeas with lemon juice, garlic, tahini (or nut butter), and olive oil for a creamy, protein-packed dip. The perfect dip for using up veggies like carrots, cucumber and celery sticks. Or if you’ve got salad greens that need using up, blitz them into a flavourful Green Dip.

When you’re down to your last quarter cup of yoghurt, you’ve got the perfect starter to make your own! Heat 900ml of full-fat milk to about 85°C, cool to 40°C, then mix in the yoghurt. Pour into a clean jar, wrap in a tea towel, and leave it in a warm spot for 12 hours — like your hot water cupboard or a yoghurt maker if you have one then transfer into the fridge. You can use the same method to make coconut yoghurt for a dairy-free version.

Need a way to use it up? Try making frozen yoghurt bark. Spread plain or flavoured yoghurt on to a tray lined with a reusable baking mat, sprinkle with any of your favourite toppings such as berries, banana slices, nuts, seeds, melted chocolate or chocolate chips and freeze. Once firm, break into pieces and store in an airtight container for a refreshing, low-waste treat.

Of course, snacks are just the beginning. Planning your meals, shopping smart, and storing food correctly can go a long way in cutting both plastic and food waste. It’s all about starting small and making changes that last beyond July.

And the journey doesn’t end here! To keep that low-waste momentum going, we’re launching something exciting in August — Our Beat the Bin Challenge — a simple three-week challenge packed with practical tips and bite-sized actions to help you waste less and save more.

Green dip

Ingredients

2 cups frozen peas, defrosted & drained

2 cups leafy greens, rocket and/or baby spinach

½ red onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped (or ½ tsp minced garlic)

½ chilli, seeds removed & finely chopped

½ cup crème fraiche

1 Tbsp fresh mint, finely chopped

2 Tbsp lime or lemon juice

½ tsp salt

½ tsp freshly cracked pepper

½ tsp ground cumin

Method

Defrost peas by pouring boiling water over them and leaving for several minutes. Drain.

Combine the peas, along with the leafy greens, onion, garlic and chilli in a food processor and blitz until finely chopped.

Add crème fraiche and blitz until well combined.

Transfer to a bowl and add remaining ingredients. Mix well. Adjust seasoning to taste.

Serve on toast or on a platter with carrot sticks and crunchy bread snacks.

Tip

• Make your own crunchy bread snacks by cutting stale tortillas, wraps or chapatti into even-sized chunks. Heat oven to 180°C, drizzle oil over the breads and bake for 3-4 minutes on each side - watching closely so they don’t burn.

